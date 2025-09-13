Ruslan Tagiyev: “I am proud to raise our flag on the international stage”

I am proud of myself for raising our country’s flag on the international stage.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athlete Ruslan Tagiyev said this in an interview with AZERTAC after his victory at the Alash Pride FC 111 MMA tournament held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Competing in the 77 kg weight class, the fighter noted that he faced a tough opponent: “My Tajik rival, Nurekh Rakhmonov, like me, had never lost in his career. That’s why it was very difficult for me. I wasn’t sure I would win. I was also a bit nervous. Thank God, I managed to secure the victory.”

The “Neftchi” club representative also spoke about his upcoming goals: “My next fight will be in Europe in November. It’s too early to say how the result will turn out. I hope I’ll return from there with another victory for the Motherland.”

Idman.biz