Akif Guluzade to fight at ONE Championship

On October 4, Azerbaijani fighter Akif Guluzade will step into the ring at the ONE Championship — ONE Fight Night tournament.

Idman.biz reports that in the lightweight division, his opponent will be Thai athlete Jaosuayai.

Guluzade has already secured four victories within the ONE Fight Night series, bringing his professional record to 19-2. This new fight will be an opportunity for him to strengthen his position in the division and continue his winning streak.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 05:00 Baku time. It will be broadcast live on the beIN SPORTS TV channel and the watch.onefc.com platform.

Idman.biz