Qarabag U-19 squad announced for UEFA Youth League

The squad list for Qarabag's U-19 team for the UEFA Youth League matches has been announced.

The information was provided to Report news agency by the manager of the Agdam club's Football Academy, Nail Karimov, Idman.biz reports.

The "Qarabag" included 32 players in their roster, four of whom are foreign players. The squad consists of 4 goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 10 midfielders, and 6 forwards.

Goalkeepers: Tunar Gasimov, Teymur Hasanov, Elshan Nasirov, Bilal Hajiyev

Defenders: Ali Abishov, Masud Alishanly, Rashad Alyshov, Emil Binyatzada, Habib Qadimov (Russia), Ugur Qurbanly, Javid Malikov, Javid Mammadov, Sabuhi Niftiyev, Amin Rzayev, Ravan Teymurov, Ahmad Valiyev

Midfielders: Eltun Babazada, Ali Bashirov, Ali Qazibayov, Ahmet Levent Gulenc (Turkiye), Ilkin Hajiyev, Abdulaziz Jabbarli, Hikmat Jabrayilzada, Elton Mikayilov, Mehdi Mutallimli, Aliakbar Rzazada

Forwards: Toheeb Abiodun, Muyideen Olude (both from Nigeria), Ali Aliyev (with the club since 2018), Ali Aliyev (joined the club in 2024), Ali Ibrahim, Shahismayil Jafarov

Qarabag’s U-19 team will face Portugal’s Benfica in the first round of the UEFA Youth League. The match is scheduled for September 16 at 14:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz