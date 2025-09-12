From selling popcorn to opening Barcelona’s first camp in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

Nasib Piriyev, a prominent businessman living in London who opened Barcelona’s first official camp in Azerbaijan, spoke about his passion for football and his experiences in sports.

In an interview with Hafiztimes.com, the Russian-Azerbaijani industrial magnate Nizami Piriyev’s son emphasized his love for watching football.

Idman.biz presents interview:

– You have long been known to the public as “the son of a wealthy family.” Has this identity brought you more advantages, or more pressure and responsibility?

– Like many things in life, it has had both effects. Naturally, growing up, I had certain advantages. My parents were able to send me to study in England, and, like many people in the early 1990s, I didn’t have to worry about daily necessities. But this situation is often misunderstood. Like many families in the post-Soviet space, we started from scratch.

When I completed my first project, I was about 16 years old and living in Moscow. I went to Ganja in the summer to visit my grandmother. At that time, there were no candy or popcorn vendors in front of the school. So, I bought a large popcorn machine, which had never been seen in Ganja before. I prepared the packaging myself, gathered the raw materials, and with my cousins set up a small stall in front of Ganja City School No. 1. Within a week, we became very popular – this popcorn machine made a huge splash in Ganja. Later, I think someone complained to my grandmother, and it was shut down.

– What are your thoughts on the social responsibility of wealthy Azerbaijani families? Should such families contribute more actively to the country’s intellectual and social development?

While managing our retail group, one of my recent projects was establishing the Children’s World Shopping Center in Baku. As part of this, we opened Barcelona Football Club’s first official camp in Azerbaijan. That moment remains one of the proudest moments of my life. We brought coaches and several former stars from Catalonia to Baku. Hundreds of children from different regions of Azerbaijan attended the training sessions. Witnessing the incredible energy on the training field was extremely rewarding. Our goal was to turn it into a permanent academy.

– People describe you as modest and calm. Has this characteristic helped you on your path to success, or has it been a hindrance?

– Thank you, but of course I am not always calm, especially when watching football and my favorite team loses! Regarding modesty, I try to teach my children that the only true measure of a person is their moral character. Growing up in Baku in the 1980s and early 1990s, life was simpler, and status was not as important. In schoolyards, football fields, and street corners, everyone came from ordinary families. To earn respect, you had to be agile, skilled in sports, humorous, brave, and loyal to your friends. The strong were expected to protect the weak. That’s how we grew up.

– Are business decisions in your family made collectively, or does each member have their own area and independence?

– Each family member has their own business and full autonomy in managing it. Of course, like in many families, the elders influence personal or family matters. But in business, each of us has our own functions. My eldest son currently works in our sports and entertainment projects, including “360Sports,” but he has also implemented his own initiatives in crypto and digital assets. We consult each other, share ideas, give feedback, and benefit from each other’s experience. I think most families do this to some extent.

Idman.biz