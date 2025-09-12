Owusu Kwabena aims for return to Azerbaijan

Former “Qarabag” player Owusu Kwabena wants to play in Azerbaijan again.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the Ghanaian striker’s agent, Roy Rajber, provided the information.

He noted that the forward is currently without a club: “Owusu Kwabena had several offers and could soon sign with a new club. No team from Azerbaijan has contacted me or called. However, the player loves this country very much and would like to return and play there again.”

Owusu Kwabena played for “Qarabag” from 2020 to 2023. Most recently, he played on loan at Turkish club “Ankaragucu,” and his contract with Hungary’s “Ferencvaros” expired this summer.

Idman.biz