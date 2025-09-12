12 September 2025
EN

Rufat Abbasov keeps door open for European move

Football
News
12 September 2025 10:32
15
Rufat Abbasov keeps door open for European move

The desire of “Shamakhi” defender Rufat Abbasov to play abroad has not been completely ruled out.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo.az, reports that the U-21 national team member could move to a European club no later than the end of the current season.

The 20-year-old left-back had several options this summer, but ultimately chose to stay at “Shamakhi.” However, Abbasov is not opposed to pursuing a career abroad after gaining some experience. Clubs from three different countries are continuing to monitor his performances.

Specifically, Norway’s Sarpsborg, France’s Nancy, and Germany’s Karlsruhe are keeping a close eye on him. If the player performs well, he could join one of these clubs as a free agent next summer, since his contract with “Shamakhi” runs until the end of the current season.

Rufat Abbasov joined “Shamakhi” last year from “Neftchi.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

From selling popcorn to opening Barcelona’s first camp in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW
11:31
Football

From selling popcorn to opening Barcelona’s first camp in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

Nasib Piriyev shares his journey from childhood entrepreneurship to establishing the country’s first official Barcelona Football Club camp and his passion for football
Owusu Kwabena aims for return to Azerbaijan
10:47
Football

Owusu Kwabena aims for return to Azerbaijan

The former Qarabag striker is currently a free agent and eager to play in Azerbaijan again
Lamine Yamal responds to controversy over coming-of-age party
10:17
Football

Lamine Yamal responds to controversy over coming-of-age party

The Barcelona forward says allegations against him were false and expresses amusement over the scandal
Donnarumma embraces competition with Trafford after Manchester City move
09:48
Football

Donnarumma embraces competition with Trafford after Manchester City move

Italian goalkeeper eyes Premier League debut against Manchester United amid battle for No.1 spot
Misli Premier League Round 4 kicks off today
09:33
Football

Misli Premier League Round 4 kicks off today

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash
Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury
11 September 18:02
Football

Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury

The Sumgayit defender will undergo surgery and is set to miss an extended period following a torn ACL during Euro 2027 qualifying match against Bulgaria

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury
9 September 13:59
Other

Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Japanese star seeks gold at Tokyo championships after overcoming elbow setback
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet