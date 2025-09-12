Rufat Abbasov keeps door open for European move

The desire of “Shamakhi” defender Rufat Abbasov to play abroad has not been completely ruled out.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo.az, reports that the U-21 national team member could move to a European club no later than the end of the current season.

The 20-year-old left-back had several options this summer, but ultimately chose to stay at “Shamakhi.” However, Abbasov is not opposed to pursuing a career abroad after gaining some experience. Clubs from three different countries are continuing to monitor his performances.

Specifically, Norway’s Sarpsborg, France’s Nancy, and Germany’s Karlsruhe are keeping a close eye on him. If the player performs well, he could join one of these clubs as a free agent next summer, since his contract with “Shamakhi” runs until the end of the current season.

Rufat Abbasov joined “Shamakhi” last year from “Neftchi.”

Idman.biz