Lamine Yamal responds to controversy over coming-of-age party

18-year-old forward of Barcelona and the Spanish national football team, Lamine Yamal, spoke about the scandal surrounding the celebration of his coming-of-age party, Idman.biz reports.

“I wasn’t angry. I even found it funny. People tried to tarnish it in different ways. One woman said that I was choosing girls in this or that way, and that was all a lie. Then there was another story about the waiters who were working there,” the player told Marca.

Earlier, reports emerged that people with dwarfism were brought to Yamal’s party. The Ministry of Social Rights contacted the prosecutor’s office, the Ombudsman, and the Office for Combating Hate Crimes, requesting an investigation into whether the disability law, which prohibits programs that mock or humiliate people with disabilities, was violated.

Idman.biz