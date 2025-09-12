Donnarumma embraces competition with Trafford after Manchester City move

Manchester City’s new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma has expressed his excitement at competing for the starting goalkeeper role following his transfer deadline day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 26-year-old Italy international penned a five-year deal with the Premier League champions, stepping into a squad still adjusting to the departure of long-time No.1 Ederson.

City had already signed James Trafford earlier in the summer, and the young Englishman started the club’s first three league fixtures. However, his costly mistake in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur placed the spotlight firmly on Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeping options.

Donnarumma welcomed the challenge of competing with Trafford, stressing that internal rivalry can only improve the team’s performance. “I’m happy because competition is good for everyone. I can’t wait to meet him, and I can’t wait to meet my new teammates,” he told City’s media. “We have to be a strong and united group with people who care for each other, and that is the key to success. Together we can achieve great things.”

The Euro 2020 winner also underlined his long-held dream of playing in England. “I’ve always dreamt about playing in the Premier League, as it’s the best league in the world,” Donnarumma added.

City currently sit 13th in the table with three points from three games, and Donnarumma could make his debut in one of the season’s biggest fixtures — the Manchester derby against United on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

