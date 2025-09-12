12 September 2025
EN

Donnarumma embraces competition with Trafford after Manchester City move

Football
News
12 September 2025 09:48
20
Donnarumma embraces competition with Trafford after Manchester City move

Manchester City’s new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma has expressed his excitement at competing for the starting goalkeeper role following his transfer deadline day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 26-year-old Italy international penned a five-year deal with the Premier League champions, stepping into a squad still adjusting to the departure of long-time No.1 Ederson.

City had already signed James Trafford earlier in the summer, and the young Englishman started the club’s first three league fixtures. However, his costly mistake in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur placed the spotlight firmly on Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeping options.

Donnarumma welcomed the challenge of competing with Trafford, stressing that internal rivalry can only improve the team’s performance. “I’m happy because competition is good for everyone. I can’t wait to meet him, and I can’t wait to meet my new teammates,” he told City’s media. “We have to be a strong and united group with people who care for each other, and that is the key to success. Together we can achieve great things.”

The Euro 2020 winner also underlined his long-held dream of playing in England. “I’ve always dreamt about playing in the Premier League, as it’s the best league in the world,” Donnarumma added.

City currently sit 13th in the table with three points from three games, and Donnarumma could make his debut in one of the season’s biggest fixtures — the Manchester derby against United on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

From selling popcorn to opening Barcelona’s first camp in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW
11:31
Football

From selling popcorn to opening Barcelona’s first camp in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

Nasib Piriyev shares his journey from childhood entrepreneurship to establishing the country’s first official Barcelona Football Club camp and his passion for football
Owusu Kwabena aims for return to Azerbaijan
10:47
Football

Owusu Kwabena aims for return to Azerbaijan

The former Qarabag striker is currently a free agent and eager to play in Azerbaijan again
Rufat Abbasov keeps door open for European move
10:32
Football

Rufat Abbasov keeps door open for European move

Shamakhi defender may join a European club next summer if he impresses scouts from Norway, France, or Germany
Lamine Yamal responds to controversy over coming-of-age party
10:17
Football

Lamine Yamal responds to controversy over coming-of-age party

The Barcelona forward says allegations against him were false and expresses amusement over the scandal
Misli Premier League Round 4 kicks off today
09:33
Football

Misli Premier League Round 4 kicks off today

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash
Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury
11 September 18:02
Football

Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury

The Sumgayit defender will undergo surgery and is set to miss an extended period following a torn ACL during Euro 2027 qualifying match against Bulgaria

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury
9 September 13:59
Other

Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Japanese star seeks gold at Tokyo championships after overcoming elbow setback
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet