11 September 2025
EN

2025 Intercontinental Cup schedule announced

Football
News
11 September 2025 11:31
71
2025 Intercontinental Cup schedule announced

The schedule for the 2025 Intercontinental Cup has been announced.

According to FIFA’s official website, Egypt’s Pyramids (CAF Champions League winners) will face New Zealand’s Auckland (OFC Champions League winners) on September 14, Idman.biz reports.

The winner will then play Al Ahli (AFC Champions League winners) on September 23 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This match will also feature the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup.

On December 10, Mexico’s Cruz Azul (CONCACAF Champions Cup winners) will face the winner of the Libertadores Cup, to be announced on November 29. The winners of the second and third matches will compete on December 13 for a spot in the final, while the winner of the fourth match will face PSG (UEFA Champions League winners). The final is scheduled for December 17.

Historically, between 1960 and 1979, the cup was contested over two legs. From 1960 to 1968, the number of wins was counted, and if each team had one win, a third match was played. This system was used in the Libertadores Cup. Since 1969, the standard European system considering home and away goals has been applied.

Since 1980, only one match has been held at Tokyo’s National Stadium. Between 2002 and 2004, matches were held at Yokohama Stadium, the venue of the 2002 World Cup final. The Intercontinental Cup was later replaced by the Club World Cup and was only restored 20 years later.

In 2024, the first Intercontinental Cup match in 20 years was held at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, where Real Madrid defeated Mexico’s Pachuca 3-0. The competition will now be organized in a new format.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

ASTA Mingachevir strengthens squad with new signings - PHOTO
17:50
Football

ASTA Mingachevir strengthens squad with new signings - PHOTO

Local talents and Ghanaian Jonah Attuquaye join the team ahead of First League opener against Sabail
Azerbaijan wins narrow victory over Belgium in Beach Soccer European Championship
17:48
Beach football

Azerbaijan wins narrow victory over Belgium in Beach Soccer European Championship

Sabir Allahguliyev stars as national team kicks off final stage with 5-4 triumph in Italy
WATCH: Diogo Balau wins “Goal of the Month” for August in 2025/26 season
17:35
Football

WATCH: Diogo Balau wins “Goal of the Month” for August in 2025/26 season

Shamakhi forward’s precise strike earns top honor, selected by an 11-member jury panel
WATCH: Azerbaijani footballer Vugar Baybalayev marries woman named Gunel
17:07
Football

WATCH: Azerbaijani footballer Vugar Baybalayev marries woman named Gunel

Singer Nuran surprises bride at wedding ceremony in Sumgayit
Qarabag U-19 signs two Nigerian players ahead of UEFA Youth League
17:00
Football

Qarabag U-19 signs two Nigerian players ahead of UEFA Youth League

Winger Muyideen Olude and forward Toheeb Abiodun join squad, will miss first match due to visa issues
Ilgar Nadiri: "I could have stayed at Kapaz, but I didn’t see the need"
16:54
Football

Ilgar Nadiri: "I could have stayed at Kapaz, but I didn’t see the need"

Former Operations Director of Kapaz gave a statement

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
9 September 10:32
Football

Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Azerbaijan to host Ukraine as key fixtures include France vs. Iceland and Hungary vs. Portugal
Alfonso Dominguez wins opening bout at world boxing championship in Liverpool
8 September 18:00
Boxing

Alfonso Dominguez wins opening bout at world boxing championship in Liverpool

Azerbaijani boxer dominates German opponent and advances to quarterfinals