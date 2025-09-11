2025 Intercontinental Cup schedule announced

The schedule for the 2025 Intercontinental Cup has been announced.

According to FIFA’s official website, Egypt’s Pyramids (CAF Champions League winners) will face New Zealand’s Auckland (OFC Champions League winners) on September 14, Idman.biz reports.

The winner will then play Al Ahli (AFC Champions League winners) on September 23 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This match will also feature the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup.

On December 10, Mexico’s Cruz Azul (CONCACAF Champions Cup winners) will face the winner of the Libertadores Cup, to be announced on November 29. The winners of the second and third matches will compete on December 13 for a spot in the final, while the winner of the fourth match will face PSG (UEFA Champions League winners). The final is scheduled for December 17.

Historically, between 1960 and 1979, the cup was contested over two legs. From 1960 to 1968, the number of wins was counted, and if each team had one win, a third match was played. This system was used in the Libertadores Cup. Since 1969, the standard European system considering home and away goals has been applied.

Since 1980, only one match has been held at Tokyo’s National Stadium. Between 2002 and 2004, matches were held at Yokohama Stadium, the venue of the 2002 World Cup final. The Intercontinental Cup was later replaced by the Club World Cup and was only restored 20 years later.

In 2024, the first Intercontinental Cup match in 20 years was held at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, where Real Madrid defeated Mexico’s Pachuca 3-0. The competition will now be organized in a new format.

