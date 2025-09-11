Four Azerbaijani clubs featured in September IFFHS world rankings

The world club rankings for September have been announced.

The IFFHS table includes the planet’s 506 best teams, Idman.biz reports.

Four Azerbaijani clubs made the list. Qarabag is 96th in the world with 154.75 points, jumping 38 spots compared to last month.

Araz-Nakhchivan also improved, moving from 363rd to 355th with 70.25 points.

Sabah climbed from 264th to 302nd with 79.75 points, while Zira fell from 274th to 380th with 68.00 points.

The ranking is led by PSG (France) with 543 points.

Idman.biz