Shahin Shahniyarov: "Our goal in the match against Bulgaria was to win"

The goal of the Azerbaijan U-21 national football team in their European Championship qualifying match against Bulgaria was to win.

According to Idman.biz, U-21 member Shahin Shahniyarov shared this with Report news agency.

The 20-year-old midfielder shared his thoughts on the 1:1 draw: “It was an interesting game. We had analyzed the opponent from the start. We knew their strengths and weaknesses. We had also prepared well. Our goal in this match was to win. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. We will focus on the upcoming matches.”

The player, who joined the U-21 camp from the senior national team, said that his teammates had forgotten about the loss in the first match: “I wasn’t in the match against Portugal (0:5). I joined the team a day before the match against Bulgaria. I had only trained once. Even then, it was already noticeable that my teammates had forgotten the defeat and were well-prepared for this game.”

Idman.biz