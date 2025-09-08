Kazakhstan head coach Ali Aliyev resigns after heavy defeat

Kazakhstan national team head coach Ali Aliyev has resigned.

He announced his decision at the press conference held after their 0-6 defeat against Belgium in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Idman.biz reports.

Aliyev stated that everything that happened, including the defeat, was his fault: “I take full responsibility for this. I will write my resignation letter and inform the federation president.”

The Kazakhstan national team had previously lost to Wales (1-3, 0-1) and North Macedonia (0-1). Their only victory came against Liechtenstein with a 2-0 scoreline.

Idman.biz