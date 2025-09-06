7 September 2025
Qarabag midfielder Nihad Isgandarov set to continue career in Germany - PHOTO

“He has already said goodbye to us; now he has to go to Germany.”

According to Idman.biz, these words were spoken by Aftandil Hajiyev, coordinator of Qarabag’s football academy, in an interview with Sportinfo.az.

The club official stated that U-19 midfielder Nihad Isgandarov is close to continuing his career in Germany: “Nihad will pursue higher education there. His father told us that he has been accepted into a university in Germany and must leave soon. Therefore, they requested his documents from the club. Since this is an educational matter, we agreed to let Nihad go. While studying in Germany, he can also continue his football career. Media reports suggest that Werder Bremen is interested in him. Whoever he signs with will have to pay compensation to Qarabag.

I heard that German scouts saw the player at the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden, some time ago while he was with Qarabag. He may go to another team. There are rumors, but nothing concrete. Nihad is an important player for us. If he does not leave for Germany soon, he might stay and help our team in the UEFA Youth League until winter.”

