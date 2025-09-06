Azerbaijan U-19 defeats Faroe Islands 2:1 in Slovenia Nations Cup

The Azerbaijan U-19 national football team, currently training in Slovenia, played their second match today in the friendly “Slovenia Nations Cup” tournament.

The team faced the Faroe Islands U-19 squad, Idman.biz reports.

The match at “Catez” Stadium ended with a 2:1 victory for Elkhan Abdullayev’s side. Goals for Azerbaijan were scored by Rauf Qafarov in the 21st minute and Eltun Babazada (penalty) in the 57th minute.

Azerbaijan lined up as follows: 22. Aykhan Abbaszada, 4. Masud Alishanly, 5. Alibay Mahmudov (21. Omar Hasanli, 63), 6. Ramin Avazov (7. Ziya Shakarkhanov, 46), 8. Aliakbar Rzazada, 9. Nihad Orujali, 10. Shahin Ibrahimov (14. Ahmad Valiyev, 67 / 15. Royal Farzullazada, 90), 11. Mehdi Mutallimli (20. Arzu Madatov, 63), 17. Rauf Qafarov, 18. Hazrat Samadov (3. Vusal Pashayev, 46), 19. Eltun Babazada.

Azerbaijan had also won their opening match of the international tournament 2:1 against Iceland and will play their next game on September 9 against Poland.

