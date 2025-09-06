Emil Mustafayev dropped to Polissya reserves

Azerbaijan national team midfielder Emil Mustafayev, who plays for Ukraine’s Polissya, has been sent to the reserve team.

According to Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, in addition to Mustafayev, five other players from the club have also been removed from the first team.

Head coach Ruslan Rotan reportedly does not have plans for these players in his squad.

Mustafayev has not appeared in any of Polissya’s four matches this season.

Polissye currently sits 10th out of 16 teams in the Ukrainian Premier League with three points.

Idman.biz