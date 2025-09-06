7 September 2025
Mbappe equals Thierry Henry’s France goal record in win over Ukraine

Football
News
6 September 2025 14:10
100
France forward Kylian Mbappe reached 51 international goals, equalling Thierry Henry’s tally, in Friday’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Ukraine.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that his 82nd-minute strike, assisted by Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, secured the win at Wroclaw Stadium in Poland, with Michael Olise opening the scoring earlier.

“Big up to Titi! But now I want to surpass him,” Mbappe, 26, told TF1. “It’s an honour to equal a player like Henry… He paved the way, and I have a lot of respect for him. Reaching this milestone so early is crazy, but I like it. I want to keep going and, above all, win games and titles.”

Mbappe is now firmly on track to surpass Olivier Giroud’s France record of 57 goals. Since debuting in 2017, he has already won the 2018 World Cup and 2020-21 Nations League. The forward added that while the record is “getting closer,” his focus remains on winning with Les Bleus rather than individual milestones.

France will next host Iceland in Group D at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, aiming to continue their strong start to the qualifying campaign.

Idman.biz

