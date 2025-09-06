7 September 2025
EN

Angus Bell secures last-minute victory as Australia edge Argentina 28-24

Football
News
6 September 2025 13:26
49
Angus Bell secures last-minute victory as Australia edge Argentina 28-24

Australia produced a stunning comeback in the Rugby Championship as Angus Bell scored a winning try six minutes after the final hooter to beat Argentina 28-24.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the Wallabies had trailed 21-7 at half-time, but two tries from Joseph Suaalii brought the hosts level at 21-21, setting up the dramatic finale.

Argentina had briefly gone 24-21 ahead with a Juan Cruz Mallia penalty in the 79th minute, but Bell crossed the line after Australia declined three chances to level with their own kicks.

“Full credit to the team, everyone believed we could finish the job,” said Australia captain Harry Wilson, praising the squad’s resilience despite not being at their best.

Argentina, who traveled to Queensland on the back of their first home win against New Zealand, had earlier taken the lead through tries by Bautista Delguy and Mateo Carreras and three penalties from Santi Carreras. Pumas captain Julian Montoya admitted, “We gave away a lot of penalties that we can control, like offside, and then gave them position pretty easily.”

The thrilling finish adds another memorable chapter to the Rugby Championship, highlighting Australia’s determination under pressure.

Tags:

Related news

Shakir Garibov: “The reason for the defeat to Portugal is inexperience”
6 September 17:53
Football

Shakir Garibov: “The reason for the defeat to Portugal is inexperience”

AFFA Coaches Committee member gave a statement
Jeyhun Sultanov: "These players don’t have the potential to advance from the group, or even to secure a draw"
6 September 17:30
Football

Jeyhun Sultanov: "These players don’t have the potential to advance from the group, or even to secure a draw"

Former Azerbaijan national team player gave a statement
Arif Asadov: “We expected a loss, just not one like this”
6 September 17:17
Football

Arif Asadov: “We expected a loss, just not one like this”

Former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team gave a statement
Nurlan Novruzov: "Khankendi’s management initially created problems for the transfer"
6 September 17:05
Football

Nurlan Novruzov: "Khankendi’s management initially created problems for the transfer"

Shaki’s new signing gave a statement
Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO
6 September 16:53
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO

The former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team gave a statement
Kapaz announces new appointment
6 September 16:38
Football

Kapaz announces new appointment

Ruslan Mammadov named head of Infrastructure for Academy’s newly established department

Most read

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time
Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO
5 September 09:47
Football

Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

Messi’s brace seals Argentina’s win, while six South American teams book direct qualification