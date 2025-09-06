Angus Bell secures last-minute victory as Australia edge Argentina 28-24

Australia produced a stunning comeback in the Rugby Championship as Angus Bell scored a winning try six minutes after the final hooter to beat Argentina 28-24.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the Wallabies had trailed 21-7 at half-time, but two tries from Joseph Suaalii brought the hosts level at 21-21, setting up the dramatic finale.

Argentina had briefly gone 24-21 ahead with a Juan Cruz Mallia penalty in the 79th minute, but Bell crossed the line after Australia declined three chances to level with their own kicks.

“Full credit to the team, everyone believed we could finish the job,” said Australia captain Harry Wilson, praising the squad’s resilience despite not being at their best.

Argentina, who traveled to Queensland on the back of their first home win against New Zealand, had earlier taken the lead through tries by Bautista Delguy and Mateo Carreras and three penalties from Santi Carreras. Pumas captain Julian Montoya admitted, “We gave away a lot of penalties that we can control, like offside, and then gave them position pretty easily.”

The thrilling finish adds another memorable chapter to the Rugby Championship, highlighting Australia’s determination under pressure.