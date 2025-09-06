Morocco clinches 2026 World Cup spot with 5:0 win over Niger

The Morocco national team faced Niger in the next African zone qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

The hosts completely dominated their opponents, Idman.biz reports.

Following the 5:0 victory, Morocco secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

WC-2026 – African zone

Group E, Match day 7

September 5, 2025, Friday

23:00. Morocco – Niger – 5:0

Goals: Ismael Saibari (29, 38), Ayoub El Kaabi (51), Hamza Igamane (69), Azzedine Ounahi (85)

Red card: None – Qumey (26')

Morocco won all six matches in Group E, securing World Cup qualification ahead of schedule, with 18 points. Tanzania, in second place with 10 points, still has two matches left: against Zambia on September 8 and Congo on October 13.

Mexico, the USA, and Canada (all hosts), as well as Japan, Iran, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Uzbekistan, New Zealand, Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, and Paraguay have also secured spots in the tournament.

