Giorgi Minashvili appointed head coordinator of Sabah Academy - PHOTO

A new appointment has been made to a leadership position at "Sabah."

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that Giorgi Minashvili has been appointed as the head coordinator of the club’s football academy.

The Georgian specialist has already signed an official contract. Most recently, he was in charge of Tbilisi Dinamo’s football school.

Minashvili replaces Adino Mustedanagic, who had been working at the Masazir-based club for several years. The Croatian will now focus solely on coaching.

The Balkan coach will take charge of the U-19 and reserve teams.

Idman.biz