Crushing start for Azerbaijan in World Cup 2026 qualifiers - PHOTO/VIDEO

The Azerbaijan national football team played its first match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to Idman.biz, reporting from Reykjavik, our national team faced Iceland away.

In the second minute of added time in the first half, Victor Palsson put the hosts ahead – 1:0.

The teams went into the break with this score.

Right after the restart, Johannesson doubled the lead – 2:0. In the 56th minute, Johannesson scored his second goal of the match – 3:0. In the 67th minute, Gudmundsson netted the fourth goal against our team. In the 73rd minute, Hlynsson increased the difference to five. The game ended with this score.

Thus, the Azerbaijan national team suffered a crushing defeat in its opening match on the road to WC-2026.

WC-2026, Qualifiers

22:45. Iceland – Azerbaijan – 5:0

Goals: Victor Palsson (45+2), Johannesson (47, 56), Gudmundsson (67), Hlynsson (73)

Referee: Sander van der Eijk (Netherlands)

Reykjavik, Laugardalsvollur Stadium

Idman.biz