Changes in Kapaz management

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the “Kapaz” club was held.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by the Ganja-based club, the meeting was attended by the chairman and members of the Board, as well as head coach Adil Shukurov.

The club’s performance in the first three rounds of the Premier League was discussed during the meeting. The management expressed concern over the team’s losses in all three matches and set a goal for the head coach to reorganize the team and recover points in the next three rounds.

In addition, a number of decisions were made at the meeting. Erkin Ibrahimov stated that due to personal reasons he could not fully dedicate himself to the club’s work and once again requested to resign from the Board of Directors. The chairman accepted the request, and as a result, Erkin Ibrahimov was removed from the Board.

Changes in other structures are also expected.

Idman.biz