4 September 2025
EN

Changes in Kapaz management

Football
News
4 September 2025 11:44
18
Changes in Kapaz management

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the “Kapaz” club was held.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by the Ganja-based club, the meeting was attended by the chairman and members of the Board, as well as head coach Adil Shukurov.

The club’s performance in the first three rounds of the Premier League was discussed during the meeting. The management expressed concern over the team’s losses in all three matches and set a goal for the head coach to reorganize the team and recover points in the next three rounds.

In addition, a number of decisions were made at the meeting. Erkin Ibrahimov stated that due to personal reasons he could not fully dedicate himself to the club’s work and once again requested to resign from the Board of Directors. The chairman accepted the request, and as a result, Erkin Ibrahimov was removed from the Board.

Changes in other structures are also expected.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview
Rufat Abdullazada: "Not being called up to the national team is a bit disappointing"
10:45
Football

Rufat Abdullazada: "Not being called up to the national team is a bit disappointing"

Azerbaijani player, currently playing for Croatian club Varazdin, gave a statement

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m