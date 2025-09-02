Erik ten Hag’s brief spell at Bayer Leverkusen has ended after just 62 days in charge, leading critics to dub him “Erik Ten Weeks.”

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the Dutchman oversaw only two Bundesliga matches, failing to win either, and was dismissed following a 3-3 draw against 10-man Werder Bremen after Leverkusen squandered a 3-1 lead.

His reign began in July after replacing Xabi Alonso, who left for Real Madrid, but despite hopes of a partial rebuild, tensions quickly arose. Ten Hag’s decisions, including rescheduling a pre-season friendly in Brazil resulting in a 5-1 loss, and his stance against Granit Xhaka’s departure, reportedly caused friction with the squad and management.

Criticized for lack of charisma and ineffective pre-match talks, he struggled to inspire confidence in his players. Sporting director Simon Rolfes and CEO Fernando Carro backed Ten Hag initially, but the early-season missteps forced the club’s hand.

Leverkusen now faces the challenge of finding a new manager during the international break, with Xavi and Marco Rose reportedly under consideration. The saga leaves a cloud over the club’s decision-making and unsettled squad.

Idman.biz