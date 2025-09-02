4 September 2025
EN

Erik Ten Hag sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after less than nine weeks

Football
News
2 September 2025 13:27
55
Erik Ten Hag sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after less than nine weeks

Erik ten Hag’s brief spell at Bayer Leverkusen has ended after just 62 days in charge, leading critics to dub him “Erik Ten Weeks.”

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the Dutchman oversaw only two Bundesliga matches, failing to win either, and was dismissed following a 3-3 draw against 10-man Werder Bremen after Leverkusen squandered a 3-1 lead.

His reign began in July after replacing Xabi Alonso, who left for Real Madrid, but despite hopes of a partial rebuild, tensions quickly arose. Ten Hag’s decisions, including rescheduling a pre-season friendly in Brazil resulting in a 5-1 loss, and his stance against Granit Xhaka’s departure, reportedly caused friction with the squad and management.

Criticized for lack of charisma and ineffective pre-match talks, he struggled to inspire confidence in his players. Sporting director Simon Rolfes and CEO Fernando Carro backed Ten Hag initially, but the early-season missteps forced the club’s hand.

Leverkusen now faces the challenge of finding a new manager during the international break, with Xavi and Marco Rose reportedly under consideration. The saga leaves a cloud over the club’s decision-making and unsettled squad.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m