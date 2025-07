As part of their preparations for the Azerbaijan Premier League, Gabala has added a new player to their squad.

19-year-old Ghanaian left winger Prince Owusu has joined Gabala, Idman.biz reports.

Last season, Owusu played for the club’s U-19 team. He has now signed a three-year contract with the senior side.

Prince was part of the team that finished as runners-up in the U-19 League last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 5 assists in 14 appearances.

