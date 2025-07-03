Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Diogo Jota - VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo made a post on his social media account about the tragic death of his national team teammate Diogo Jota.
On June 8, they helped Portugal win their second UEFA Nations League title, Idman.biz reports.
In his post, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote: "It makes no sense. We were just together in the national team, you had just gotten married. I offer my deepest condolences to your family, wife, and children, and wish them strength. I know you will always be with them. Diogo and André, rest in peace. We will all miss you."
