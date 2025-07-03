Portuguese Football Federation mourns the loss of Diogo Jota

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has shared a message on social media announcing the death of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, Idman.biz reports.

"The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are utterly devastated by the news of the death of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva this morning in Spain.

Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player, who earned nearly 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary individual, respected by all teammates and opponents alike, a person whose joy was infectious and who was a true role model within the football community.

On behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to the clubs Liverpool and Penafiel, where these players played. The Federation has already reached out to UEFA to request a minute of silence before our national team's match against Spain at the Women's European Championship on Thursday to honor their memory.

We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva is an irreplaceable loss for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honor their legacy every day."

