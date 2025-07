Shafa has parted ways with seven of its players.

According to Idman.biz, the club’s press service announced that the contracts of Vaqif Shirinbayov, Tural Narimanov, Gulali Mehraliyev, Bakhtiyar Soltanov, Ulvi Guliyev, Rauf Maharramov, and Muhammad Mammadov have not been renewed.

Shafa, which competed in the Second Division, finished last season in second place and earned promotion to the First Division.

