3 July 2025
EN

Turan Tovuz captain eyes strong comeback ahead of new season

Football
News
3 July 2025 13:10
12
“We started training on July 1. Right now, we’re undergoing tests and medical examinations. Training will resume again tomorrow.”

These words were said to Sport24.az by Turan Tovuz captain Shahriyar Aliyev, Idman.biz reports.

The 32-year-old defender stated that he has fully recovered from his injury: “Everything is fine. I’ve already rejoined the team in training. The full squad hasn’t assembled yet, new players will be joining us. We’ll try to reach peak form by the start of the league. We don’t want to repeat last season’s mistakes. Our goal is to qualify for European competitions and make our fans proud.”

Aliyev also noted that some players have parted ways with the club: “I wish each of them success in their careers. New signings will arrive, and I believe they’ll strengthen the team. I hope we achieve our goals by the end of the season.”

The new season of the Azerbaijan Premier League will kick off on August 15.

Idman.biz

