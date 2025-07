The famous Colombian striker Radamel Falcao has left Millonarios as a free agent.

The 39-year-old forward had been playing for the club since June 2024, Idman.biz reports.

During his time with Millonarios, Falcao scored 11 goals in 29 appearances.

Falcao is best known for his time at Porto, Atletico Madrid, and Monaco, and he also played for Galatasaray from 2019 to 2021.

Idman.biz