Former France national team player Alexandre Lacazette will continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old forward has signed a contract with the club Neom, Idman.biz reports.

Lacazette’s previous club was Lyon, where he played since the summer of 2022. Before that, the Frenchman spent five seasons with London’s Arsenal.

Lacazette scored 3 goals in 16 appearances for the France national team between 2013 and 2017, and he is also a silver medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Idman.biz