Luka Modrić reaches 1,112 career appearances, entering the top 10

In the Intercontinental Club World Cup, Real Madrid defeated Juventus 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

According to Only Stats, Luka Modrić, who entered the game in the 78th minute, played his 1,112th career match, Idman.biz reports.

With this appearance, the Croatian midfielder surpassed Brazilian Roberto Carlos (1,111 matches) and now ranks 10th all-time among footballers in terms of career appearances.

If Modrić also plays in the upcoming quarterfinal match against Borussia Dortmund, he will equal the 9th place held by Marcelinho Paraíba.

Top 10 footballers with the most career appearances:

1364 – Peter Shilton (England)

1361 – Fábio Lopes (Brazil)

1281 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

1233 – Rogério Ceni (Brazil)

1177 – Tommy Hutchison (Scotland)

1151 – Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

1137 – Paul Bastock (England)

1132 – Yasuhito Endo (Japan)

1113 – Marcelinho Paraíba (Brazil)

1112 – Luka Modrić (Croatia)

