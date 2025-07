Neftchi has signed a contract with Igor Ribeiro.

The Brazilian defender has agreed to a 2-year deal with the club, Idman.biz reports.

As per an agreement with Araz-Nakhchivan, Ribeiro will join Neftchi after representing the team in the first round of the UEFA Conference League.

The contract with the 28-year-old will officially take effect on August 1.

Idman.biz