Zira FC showed interest in signing Emmanuel Hackman, who currently plays for Turan Tovuz.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the Baku-based club aimed to bring in the 30-year-old defender as a free agent.

An official offer was made to the player, but Turan Tovuz successfully convinced the Togolese footballer to stay with the team.

The African defender has been playing for Turan Tovuz since 2023.

Idman.biz