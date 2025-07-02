Kapaz begins pre-season preparations with incomplete squad

Kapaz has officially begun preparations for the upcoming football season. The Ganja-based club held its first training session yesterday at the Training Center.

According to Idman.biz, head coach Adil Shukurov told Fanat.az that the team started the camp with an incomplete squad: “As you know, several players have left the team. That’s why we’ve included members from the reserve team in the training sessions. Gradually, other squad members, including new signings, will join the camp.”

Shukurov noted that during the first phase of the training camp, the team will train once a day, focusing on improving players’ individual fitness and conditioning. In the main phase, sessions will alternate between one and two per day, and friendly matches are also planned.

“We’re aiming to play test matches against local sides, including Gabala and Shamakhi, but the exact details are still being finalized,” he added.

Following the end of last season, Kapaz parted ways with head coach Azar Bagirov and 11 players, including Egor Khvalko, Karim L’Koucha, Rati Ardazishvili, Trent Buhagiar, Diogo Verdasca, Rogério Santos, Valdemar Almeida, Tural Rzayev, Turan Manafov, Nicat Suleymanov, and Jamal Jafarov.

Adil Shukurov, a former manager of the club, has been reappointed as head coach.

