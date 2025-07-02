2 July 2025
EN

2 July 2025 11:23
Sabah’s foreign player: “We will leave the pitch victorious against Celje”

"The training camp is going well, and the mood is great".

Joy-Lance Mickels, a forward for Sabah FC, shared his thoughts with Sport24.az about the team’s pre-season training camp in Austria, Idman.biz reports.

The 31-year-old German striker after Sabah's 2–2 draw against Romanian side Rapid in a friendly match said: "It was our first test match. These games are very important ahead of key fixtures. I think we played well. What's important is that the team identifies its shortcomings. Everyone is trying to carry out the head coach’s instructions during training and matches. If we can do that, we’ll achieve good results."

Mickels also commented on Sabah's UEFA Europa League first qualifying round opponent, NK Celje of Slovenia: "Celje performed well in Europe last season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Conference League. We must prepare very seriously for the upcoming games. Tough matches await us, but I hope we’ll be the ones leaving the pitch victorious."

Sabah will face Celje on July 10, with the return leg scheduled for July 17.

Idman.biz

