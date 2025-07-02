2 July 2025
EN

PFL celebrates 17th anniversary

Football
News
2 July 2025 10:09
21
PFL celebrates 17th anniversary

Today marks the anniversary of the Azerbaijan Professional Football League (PFL)

The Azerbaijan Professional Football League (PFL) celebrates its 17th anniversary today, Idman.biz reports.

The organization was established on July 2, 2008.

PFL was founded during a meeting held at the AFFA headquarters and initiated by then-president of the association, Rovnag Abdullayev. The league's first president was Ramin Musayev, and since the summer of 2022, the position has been held by Elkhan Samadov.

Over the past 17 years, PFL has been responsible for organizing domestic competitions, including the Azerbaijan Premier League, First League (formerly First Division), and the Azerbaijan Cup. The league has also introduced several innovations during this time. The Reserve League was launched, the Second League was reinstated after many years, and the Regional League has been established.

Additionally, the overall level of the national championship has significantly improved, with Azerbaijani clubs achieving greater success in international competitions, including multiple qualifications for the group stages of European tournaments.

Idman.biz congratulates the PFL on its 17th anniversary and wishes continued success in its future endeavors.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Djorkaeff Reasco may continue career in Azerbaijan
14:03
Football

Djorkaeff Reasco may continue career in Azerbaijan

Ecuador national team player could continue his career in Azerbaijan
UEFA warns Lithuanian FF over kit violation in Baku
13:51
Football

UEFA warns Lithuanian FF over kit violation in Baku

UEFA issues warning to Lithuanian Football Federation
Who is Florian Wirtz, the $156 million man joining Liverpool?
13:40
Football

Who is Florian Wirtz, the $156 million man joining Liverpool?

German midfielder is the most expensive player in British football history
Besiktas targets Milan forward Noah Okafor
13:28
Football

Besiktas targets Milan forward Noah Okafor

Another player on Besiktas’s radar for the new season has been revealed
Neftchi signs Igor Ribeiro
13:16
Football

Neftchi signs Igor Ribeiro

Neftchi has signed a contract with Brazilian defender
Zira targeted Emmanuel Hackman
12:59
Football

Zira targeted Emmanuel Hackman

Emmanuel Hackman currently plays for Turan Tovuz

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place