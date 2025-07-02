PFL celebrates 17th anniversary

Today marks the anniversary of the Azerbaijan Professional Football League (PFL)

The Azerbaijan Professional Football League (PFL) celebrates its 17th anniversary today, Idman.biz reports.

The organization was established on July 2, 2008.

PFL was founded during a meeting held at the AFFA headquarters and initiated by then-president of the association, Rovnag Abdullayev. The league's first president was Ramin Musayev, and since the summer of 2022, the position has been held by Elkhan Samadov.

Over the past 17 years, PFL has been responsible for organizing domestic competitions, including the Azerbaijan Premier League, First League (formerly First Division), and the Azerbaijan Cup. The league has also introduced several innovations during this time. The Reserve League was launched, the Second League was reinstated after many years, and the Regional League has been established.

Additionally, the overall level of the national championship has significantly improved, with Azerbaijani clubs achieving greater success in international competitions, including multiple qualifications for the group stages of European tournaments.

Idman.biz congratulates the PFL on its 17th anniversary and wishes continued success in its future endeavors.

Idman.biz