2 July 2025
EN

WATCH: Real Madrid advance after beating Juventus

Football
News
2 July 2025 09:21
14
The Round of 16 at the Club World Championship in the USA has concluded.

The final match of the round saw Germany’s Borussia Dortmund face Mexico’s Monterrey, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended in victory for the European side. Borussia Dortmund won 2–1, securing a place in the quarterfinals, where they will face Real Madrid.

In the other quarterfinal matchups Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) will take on Fluminense (Brazil), Palmeiras (Brazil) will face Chelsea (England) and PSG (France) will meet Bayern Munich (Germany).

The final matchday of the Club World Championship Round of 16 has kicked off.

The opening match featured Real Madrid facing Juventus.

The outcome was decided by a single goal. Real Madrid scored the winning goal early in the second half, with Gonzalo Garcia finding the net in the 54th minute.

The Spanish side will face the winner of the Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey match in the quarterfinals.

Club World Championship
Round of 16

July 1
23:00 – Real Madrid (Spain) vs Juventus (Italy) – 1:0
Goal: Gonzalo Garcia, 54'

Idman.biz

