Zira has added another player to its roster.

According to the club’s statement to Idman.biz, the Baku-based team has signed Rovlan Muradov.

The club has agreed to a 2+1 year contract with the 27-year-old midfielder.

Muradov has previously played for Gabala, Slavia B, and Sumgayit during his career.

Idman.biz