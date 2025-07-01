1 July 2025
Sumgayit targets Uzbek forward Jasur Yakhshiboev in summer overhaul

Sumgayit targets Uzbek forward Jasur Yakhshiboev in summer overhaul

Sumgayit continues its transfer activity during the offseason, making significant changes to its squad.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that while the City of Youth club has yet to officially sign any new players, it has reached verbal agreements with several.

One of the foreign players Sumgayit is aiming to sign is Jasur Yakhshiboev, a 28-year-old Uzbek forward capable of playing both as a striker and on the right wing. Throughout his career, he has played for clubs such as Ordabasy (Kazakhstan), Legia Warszawa (Poland), Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), and Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus). His most recent club was Nassaji Mazandaran, which competes in Iran’s second division.

Jasur Yakhshiboev has made 10 appearances for the Uzbekistan national team, scoring twice. He gained international attention during the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, when he scored against Real Madrid while playing for Sheriff.

