Algerian national team midfielder joins Azerbaijani club

Sabah, set to make its debut in the Europa League, has completed its third transfer.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo, reports that after previously signing Akim Zedadka (Piast, Poland) and Steve Solvet (Martigues, France), the Azerbaijani Cup holder has again looked abroad for reinforcements.

Masazir-based club has reached an agreement with Zinédine Ould Khaled. The 25-year-old Algerian midfielder has signed a two-year contract.

Called up to his country’s senior national team since 2020, and having played 42 matches with one goal scored, the midfielder wore the jersey of French club Angers last season.

