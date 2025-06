Karvan club, which will compete in the Azerbaijan Premier League in the 2025/26 season, has parted ways with football player Mushvig Teymurov.

His contract, which expired, was not renewed, Idman.biz reports.

Mushvig Teymurov, a graduate of the Yevlakh football school, has played 45 matches for Karvan in the last two seasons. He was one of the team's captains.

