Siyasat Asgarov: “We will work on our mistakes”

“One of the main reasons for the defeat was the injuries of 5 of our players. We have positions where we experience difficulties when a player playing there gets injured.”

Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of the Azerbaijani women’s national football team, told the AFFA press service after the friendly match (0:3) with the Belarusian team, Idman.biz reports.

The expert said that another reason for their defeat was that the season in the Turkish championship, where many of their players played, ended a while ago: “The girls who came from there were content with individual training during this period. The Belarusian team is a high-quality team, most of its players play in the Russian top league. The championship is ongoing in both Russia and Belarus. These factors could not but affect the match and the result.”

Siyasat Asgarov was satisfied with the condition of the newly recruited players: “We invited new young players to the national team to replace the injured ones. Some of them were playing for the national team for the first time. There were some who showed themselves well. We can add them to the team in the future.”

The head coach also shared his impressions of the second friendly match with the Belarusian national team to be held in Minsk on July 1: “We will analyze the first match and work on our mistakes. It will be important not to repeat them in the second match with Belarus. We will fight for a better result in the second match.”

Idman.biz