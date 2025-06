Kepez has parted ways with another player.

The contract with midfielder Tural Rzayev, which expired, was not renewed, Idman.biz reports.

Rzayev, a graduate of the Ganja football school, made his debut for the "yellow-blue" team in the 2015-2016 season.

The football player spent 6 seasons in the squad of the western representative. During this time, he played 122 matches and scored 1 goal.

Idman.biz