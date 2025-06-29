World’s best player could miss European Championship

Spain women’s national team midfielder Aitana Bonmatí may miss the upcoming UEFA Women’s European Championship, set to begin in Switzerland on July 2.

The 27-year-old star, who won the Ballon d’Or Féminin in both 2023 and 2024, has been hospitalized with a diagnosis of viral meningitis, Idman.biz reports.

Spain, the reigning Women’s World Cup champion, is scheduled to play its first match of the tournament against Portugal on July 3.

It remains unclear whether Bonmatí will be able to participate in the tournament or if a replacement will be called up in her place.

