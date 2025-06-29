Bosnia and Herzegovina becomes UEFA's only country with two-legged Cup Final

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be the only UEFA member country where the winner of the national cup final is determined over two legs.

According to Idman.biz, this information was shared by "Football Meets Data."

In the past two years, Croatia had also used the two-legged format for its cup final, but starting next season, they have decided to return to a single-match final.

Although Bosnia and Herzegovina's cup final was played as a single match in the 2020/21 to 2022/23 seasons, the champion has been decided over two legs in the last two editions.

For the 2024/25 season, Sarajevo won the Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup by defeating Široki Brijeg (4–0, 1–1) across two legs.

