The second quarterfinalist of the FIFA Club World Cup has been determined.

According to Idman.biz, the clash between Benfica and

Chelsea finally reached a conclusion.

The match was suspended for a long time due to bad weather conditions. Chelsea opened the scoring in the 64th minute, with James converting a free kick. Di Maria equalized in the 90+5th minute from the penalty spot. As a result, the winner was decided in extra time. Goals from Nkunku, Neto, and Dewsbury-Hall secured a 4–1 victory for the London club.

Chelsea will face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals.

FIFA Club World Cup

Round of 16

June 28

20:00. Benfica (Portugal) 1–4 Chelsea (England)

Goals: James, 64’