Karvan started cooperation with Dinamo - STATEMENT

Karvan, which will play in the Premier League from the next season, has started cooperation with Dinamo, which is competing in the II League.

Idman.biz reports, citing Fanat.Az, that the Yevlakh representative will form its two teams at the expense of the teams of Baku residents of the corresponding age groups.

In his statement, the head of the Board of Directors of Dinamo Yashar Seyidov, along with confirming the news, explained the format of the cooperation: "Yes, we have reached an agreement on cooperation with Karvan. Azerbaijani U-17 and U-19 teams will represent them in the relevant leagues. Karvan young players will also be involved in our teams. The details will be discussed in detail after a while. For now, only an agreement on cooperation has been reached".

Karvan finished the I League in 3rd place last season, and Dinamo finished the II League in 6th place.

Idman.biz