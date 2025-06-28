28 June 2025
Who advised Patrick Andrade to move to Araz-Nakhchivan?

Football
News
28 June 2025 14:17
Who advised Patrick Andrade to move to Araz-Nakhchivan?

“First of all, I would like to thank Araz-Nakhchivan for sending me an offer and wanting to see me in their squad. This team will participate in the UEFA Conference League and the management is trying to build a strong squad.”

It was said by Patrick Andrade, the new transfer of Araz-Nakhchivan, Idman.biz reports.

Cape Verde national football player, who has already arrived in Baku, participated in the team’s morning training today. The former Qarabag player commented on his transfer to the club’s press service: “I think it’s a good transfer for both me and my team. I’m familiar with Araz-Nakhchivan. We faced them as rivals.”

He also expressed that he preferred the advice of his friend when making his choice: When the offer came from Araz-Nakhchivan, I spoke with Gara Garayev, with whom we once played in the same club and who are still friends. Although I was informed about the club, I also got some answers to my questions from him. My friend advised me to come here. I repeat, we have difficult Conference League games and intense championship matches ahead. So, we must succeed in these matches together.”

The midfielder also expressed his opinion on the opponent in the Conference League: “We will start the season with matches against Aris. We have time to prepare and work. Of course, difficult games await us. There will be interesting matches. We must work hard to prepare well. We will get better day by day and each of us must focus on passing the stage.”

Andrade signed a 1-year contract with Araz Nakhchivan.

Idman.biz

