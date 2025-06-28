Zira rejected the offer of 800 thousand euros from the Turkish club

Zira club rejected the offer of the Turkish club Konyaspor for the footballer Salifu Suma.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sport24.az, that the "eagles" rejected the offer of 800 thousand euros from the Super League representative.

The player is expected to move to the Ukrainian club Dynamo. Negotiations between the parties are ongoing. The fact that the Kiev representative is competing in the Champions League plays a leading role in the choice of the player.

Salifu Suma has been playing for Zira since 2023.

