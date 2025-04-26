26 April 2025
EN

Ali Samadov: “Nothing is impossible”

Football
News
26 April 2025 16:52
24
“In the last match, composure and accuracy in shots were lacking.”

Kapaz footballer Ali Samadov said this in a statement to the club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

Midfielder Misli shared his thoughts on the match against Shamakhi, in the XXXII round of the Premier League. He said that if the opportunities were used, the score would have been different: “We had more episodes to score goals. But we couldn’t take advantage of them. The match in Shamakhi was very important for us. This was important in the fight for 7th place in the tournament table. If we had won, we would have advanced. That’s why we had prepared seriously. I think we didn’t play badly, although we lost. Our fight as a team went well, we just wasted the goal opportunities.”

According to Samadov, the 8-point difference with Sabail does not give them confidence: “With 5 rounds left until the end of the championship, an 8-point difference is not small. We need to be honest. But this does not give us comfort. This is football, anything can happen. We must do our best in the upcoming games and increase our points reserve. We must maintain our seriousness. Nothing is impossible. We can rise to higher places.”

Today, Kapaz will host Zira as part of the XXXII round of the Misli Premier League. The starting whistle of the match will sound at 19:00.

