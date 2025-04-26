Georgi Adamiya: I think Qarabag will win the cup” - INTERVIEW

Interview of Georgi Adamiya, former striker of Neftchi and Qarabag, to futbolinfo.az

– Neftchi failed to reach the final of the Azerbaijan Cup. Did you expect this result? Can the current season be called a fiasco for the black and whites?

– Unfortunately, the current season was unsuccessful for Neftchi. The team also lost its chance to qualify for the European Cups by failing to reach the final of the cup. As a former football player of Neftchi, this is very sad for me.

– What do you think, should head coach Samir Abasov continue next season, or would it be more beneficial for Neftchi to stop cooperating with him?

– Let's take into account that Samir Abasov did not complete the current squad. After seeing the results after Samir himself completed the new pre-season team, we can talk about this and think about whether he should stay or leave.

– In the Cup final, Qarabag and Sabah will face each other. How do you assess the chances?

– Sabah is a good team. Moreover, the final consists of one match. This means that anything can happen. But I still think that Qarabag will win the Cup.

– Which team’s performance surprised you in a positive way this season?

– I would mention Zira. I like this team very much. The current Zira is a good enough team.

– Currently, 4 Georgian footballers are playing in the Azerbaijan Premier League – Davit Volkov, Giorgi Papunashvili, Rati Ardazishvili and Giorgi Karaishvili. Do you keep an eye on their performance? Do you think your compatriots can show themselves well in Azerbaijan?

– Yes, I do. Ardazishvili takes part in almost all of Kapaz’s matches. Papunashvili and Volkov also get a lot of playing time in Zira and do not show themselves badly. As for Karaishvili, he is also a good football player, but he cannot fully express himself in Sumgait yet. I know him well. Karaishvili has great potential. Therefore, he should perform better than he is now.

– You were once teammates with most of the current head coaches in the Azerbaijan Premier League. We mean Gurban Gurbanov, Rashad Sadigov, Aykhan Abbasov, Samir Abasov, Elmar Bakhshiyev, Vagif Javadov and Elvin Mammadov. Are you interested in watching their competition as coaches?

– You are right, I was once teammates with each of them. I am very glad that they stayed in football. I wish each of them success in their coaching careers. Of course, it is very interesting for me to pay attention to the work of my friends, former teammates, and to watch the competition between them.

Idman.biz